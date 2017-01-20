Pages Navigation Menu

Former Nigerian Sports Legend, Chris Enahoro, is Dead

A former captain of the Nigerian Cricket team, Chris Enahoro, is dead. The all-round Nigerian sports hero died in the early hours of yesterday in Lagos. He was 80 years old. The death of Enahoro, who for several years was Nigeria’s record holder in the high jump, was confirmed by his Personal Assistant, Razak Adedigba.…

