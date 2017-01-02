Pages Navigation Menu

Former Ondo Chief George, Olateru-Olagbegi is dead

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi, a former Chief Judge of Ondo state, is reported dead. A source hinted that Mrs Olateru-Olagbegi died after battling with an undisclosed ailment Sunday night. “She (Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi) died on the night of New Year after battling with an illness, and her death was very shocking to the family members,” he said. “At […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

