Former Ondo Chief George, Olateru-Olagbegi is dead
Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi, a former Chief Judge of Ondo state, is reported dead. A source hinted that Mrs Olateru-Olagbegi died after battling with an undisclosed ailment Sunday night. “She (Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi) died on the night of New Year after battling with an illness, and her death was very shocking to the family members,” he said. “At […]
