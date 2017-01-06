Former Petroleum Minister, Diezani, forfeits $153.3 million to Nigeria
The EFCC provides shocking details of how large sums of state funds were allegedly diverted to banks.
The post Former Petroleum Minister, Diezani, forfeits $153.3 million to Nigeria appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG