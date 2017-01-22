Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Former Plateau Speaker berates Governor Lalong’s suspension of LG technocrats

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

news

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. George Daika has berated Governor Simon Lalong over the suspension of the 17 Local Government Directors of Personnel Management (DPMs), Directors of Finance and Supplies (DFSs), Auditors, some Directors and Cashiers in Plateau State. Daika expressed his displeasure in a press statement made available to journalists […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Former Plateau Speaker berates Governor Lalong’s suspension of LG technocrats

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.