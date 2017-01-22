Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani Decamps To APC
Senator Ken Nnamani, the former Senate President today decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, at his ward in Enugu South Council Area of Enugu State. Nnamani who in 2016 denounced his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, while speaking after receiving his new party membership card, declared the PDP as dead, unproductive and unprofitable. …
