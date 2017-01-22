Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani Decamps To APC

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Senator Ken Nnamani, the former Senate President today decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC,  at his ward in Enugu South Council Area of Enugu State. Nnamani who in 2016 denounced his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, while speaking after receiving his new party membership card, declared the PDP as dead, unproductive and unprofitable. …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani Decamps To APC appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.