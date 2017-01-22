Pages Navigation Menu

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani joins APC, says impunity killed PDP

Former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, on Sunday at his Amaechi ward in Enugu South Council Area of Enugu State joined the All Progressives Congress, APC. This is coming nearly one year after he denounced his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Nnamani, who spoke after he received his ‎membership card from the APC’s […]

