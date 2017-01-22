Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani Joins APC
Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani has has joined Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Nnamani was elected into the Senate in 2003, and was Senate President between 2005 and 2007. Nnamani registered as a member of the APC in Amechi-Uwani, Enugu south local government area of Enugu state, on Sunday. According to Ben Nwoye, the Chairman […]
