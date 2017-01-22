Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani Joins APC

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani has has joined Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Nnamani was elected into the Senate in 2003, and was Senate President between 2005 and 2007. Nnamani registered as a member of the APC in Amechi-Uwani, Enugu south local government area of Enugu state, on Sunday. According to Ben Nwoye, the Chairman […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

