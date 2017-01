Former TheNEWS/PMNEWS staff member, Anifowoshe, for burial

Saka Anifowoshe, a former member of TheNEWS/PMNEWS staff is dead. He daparted on Sunday 16 January 2017. Wake keep will hold next Thursday, 26 January 2017 at Oju Irin, Oguntade Street, Iju Ishaga.

