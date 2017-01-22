Former Zimbabwe VP’s party suffers defeat in first election – Thomson Reuters Foundation
|
Former Zimbabwe VP's party suffers defeat in first election
Thomson Reuters Foundation
HARARE, Jan 22 (Reuters) – A new party founded by Zimbabwe's former vice president Joice Mujuru suffered a crushing defeat in its first ever election contest again President Robert Mugabe's ruling ZANU-PF, showing the task she faces in her bid to …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG