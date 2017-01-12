Fort Portal tops Uganda PLE results

Fort Portal Municipal Council in western Uganda had the highest percentage number of pupils passing the 2016 Primary Leaving Results (PLE) released today.

Fort Portal Municipal Council had a 99.9% pass rate, followed by Entebbe 99.3%, Ntungamo 99.2% and Rukungiri 91%. Others in the top 10 districts include Jinja Municipal Council 98.6%, Kabale MC 98.5%, Masaka and Mbarara MC 98.4%, Lira and Masindi at 98.1% passes.

The results also showed that nine of the last 10 districts are from eastern Uganda.

Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) revealed that 640, 833 candidates registered for exams – 488,310 (76%) from UPE schools, 152,657 (24%) from private schools. Up to 1,886 candidates’ results have however been withheld.

Minister of education and sports, First Lady Janet Museveni was joined by State minister for higher education John Chrysostom Muyingo, UNEB chairperson Prof. Mary Okwakol and executive secretary Daniel Nokrach Odongo, as she released the results Thursday, which indicated improved general performance.

From the results released, 541,089 candidates qualified for post-primary education. UNEB revealed that Senior One selection takes place January 24 and 25.

The post Fort Portal tops Uganda PLE results appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:.

