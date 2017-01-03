Forte Oil, Skye Bank top NSE’s 2016 worst performing stock list – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Forte Oil, Skye Bank top NSE's 2016 worst performing stock list
TheCable
Forte Oil Plc has emerged the worst performing stock in 2016, in percentage terms, having dropped by 74.42% to close trading at N84.43 per share as against N330 at the start of the trading year. Statistics obtained by NAN from the Nigerian Stock …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG