Fortuna Sittard: Oliseh Signs Ex-Turkish U-20 Star Bassan

Fortuna Sittard manager Sunday Oliseh has been handed a big boost to his squad with the arrival of Emrah Bassan on a six months loan deal from Turkish side, Galatasaray, CompleteSportsNigeria.com reports.

Bassan, a former Turkish youth international who can play in midfield and in the attack, is expected to bolster the squad as Fortuna Sittard hope to stay up in the Dutch second division.

The 24-year-old who has featured for Rizespor and Antalyaspor, is also seen as a fantastic player by the club owner Isitan Gün who faciliated the move.

And ahead of their first game in 2017 away to relegation battlers Achilles ’29 on the 13th of January, Gün is hopeful that the Turk will make the difference.

“He (Bassan) is a fantastic player who will hopefully make a big difference for us,” Gün said during his unveiling at the club.

Fortuna Sittard are currently placed 18th with 15 points from 19 league games this season.

