Fortuna Sittard Win in Sunday Oliseh’s First Match as Manager of the Club

Sunday Oliseh began his reign in charge of Fortuna Sittard with a 1-0 away win to Achilles ’29. A 58 minutes strike from Gavin Vlijter, was enough to give the former Nigerian coach his first win in the Dutch second division and move them up to 17th on the 20 team table. The victory was …

