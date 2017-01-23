Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Forum trains 3,000 youths in Jigawa

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Dutse Education Forum in Jigawa said it had trained no fewer than 3,000 youths on various income-generation trades in the area. It’s Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday. Muhammad said the beneficiaries of the scheme were drawn from Dutse, Basirka,…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Forum trains 3,000 youths in Jigawa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.