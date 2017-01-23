Forum trains 3,000 youths in Jigawa

The Dutse Education Forum in Jigawa said it had trained no fewer than 3,000 youths on various income-generation trades in the area. It’s Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday. Muhammad said the beneficiaries of the scheme were drawn from Dutse, Basirka,…

