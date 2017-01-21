FOU Owerri arrests 234 suspects, rakes in over N4.7bn

By Udeme Clement

In line with the policy of the Federal Government to promote industrial growth by tackling illegal border trade, the Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ Owerri, of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arrested 234 suspects in connection with 307 seizures of prohibited items recorded by the Command in 2016. The Command also has a record of 24 cases that are pending in court.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Onuigbo Ifeoma, disclosed this in a chat with Sunday Vanguard , saying that the 307 items are part of the goods, estimated at over N4. 7billion.

She said, “The above figure is a combination of both the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N3,985,931,643.00 and underpayment recovery of N770,346,242.00. A breakdown of the prohibited items seized include 169 vehicles with DPV of N1,013,005,101.21;

2,725 cartons of cannabis sativa worth N366,835,000.00; 1,759 pairs, 85 cartons and 68 bags of foot wears with DPV of N28,234,060.00. Others are: 7,795 detergents/toiletries with DPV of N58,889,181;

107,006 cartons of imported frozen poultry products with DPV of N1,402,086,836.00; 1,018 pieces and 561 bales of suitcases, with DPV of N134,964,320.00 in addition to 5,794 used pneumatic tyres with DPV of N97,597,620.00.”

She added, “We also recorded 50 cartons and 147 pieces of beverages/confectionary/juice with DPV of N3,248,570.00; 14,006 bags of rice with DPV of N447,850,240.00; 2,333 cartons and 1,598 pieces of furniture with DPV of N173,048,334.00 and 273 cartons of 2 litres of vegetable oil with DPV of N9,801,000.00. The Unit also seized 1,089 pieces of mechanical parts, which had DPV of N7,837,498.00 as well as 2,484 electrical parts with DPV of N3,886,600; 951 bales, 470 cartons and 18 sacks of other goods with DPV of N239,441,283.00 made within 2016. This, the Command said is in contrast to the total seizure made in the preceding year (2015), which recorded a total of N2,839,404,837 comprising DPV of N2,709,807,437.00 and underpayment recovery of N129,597,400.00”.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Unit, Comptroller Mohammed Uba while giving annual report for the year 2016 said, “We will continue to re-strategise, to bring smugglers, their agents and collaborators to their knees. We are warning such individuals to desist in their own interest. We advise Nigerians not to use the global economic down turn as an excuse to ruin themselves and their families, as NCS will not entertain any sacred cow in its determination to stamp out smuggling”.

The post FOU Owerri arrests 234 suspects, rakes in over N4.7bn appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

