Foundation matches sponsors with orphans, vulnerable children

The New Year began on a good note for some less privileged children in the country, as Oladiran Olusegun Adebutu (OOA) Foundation, through its care and support programme for adopted orphans and vulnerable children, organized a donor-match picnic to ensure the children get lifetime support from sponsors.

The event, which took place at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island in Lagos State, attracted donors from all spheres of life, who presented gifts to the 300 vulnerable children.

The foundation, according to its Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Kemi Sokenu Morris, is committed to giving orphans and vulnerable children care and support through access to quality education, primary health care, nutrition as well as social and economic welfare.

She said: “We have 300 children here, who obviously need care and support, so we brought donors today to actually meet these children and support them for 356 days of the year. These supports include education and materials, nutrition, recreation, health care, sanitation, social support, and as many others they can give to these children. It is like a life time partnership for them.”

The beneficiaries of this pilot project, according to her, were carefully selected from six local councils in Ogun State, which include, Imeko, Ikenne, Odogbolu, Yewa South, Abeokuta South and Abeokuta North, with the help of other Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and the state’s Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

She noted that many of the selected children were daily exposed to dangers in the society, which is why the foundation was offering them social protection by working with the legal system of the state to issue them Birth Certificates and put them on the state’s data base.

Also speaking at the event, one of the donors, Mr. Adebola Afolabi, commended the effort of the foundation at improving the lives of vulnerable children in the country.

“Charity is the closest thing we can do to get to God. It is a good opportunity to give to children and celebrate with them during the Yuletide . This children are not as privileged as our own children, it is actually the first time in their lives that they feel the warmth of happiness,” he said.

Afolabi, who hopes to adopt 10 children before the year ends, urged individuals with affluence to support and encourage the initiative by adopting children and making impact in their lives, as they are the future leaders of the nation.

“If more people in Nigeria can contribute towards helping these kids, we wouldn’t have as much Almajiris in the northern states. If God has given you the grace to go beyond a half mile in helping these children, go the extra mile,” he added.

