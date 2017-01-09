Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Foundation partners CBN to grant loan to 6000 farmers – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Foundation partners CBN to grant loan to 6000 farmers
Daily Trust
The Africa Foundation For Agricultural Development (AFADEV) says it is partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to give loans to 6,000 farmers in Edo to boost food production. Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed, the Edo Coordinator for AFADEV made the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.