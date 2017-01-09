Foundation partners CBN to grant loan to 6000 farmers – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Foundation partners CBN to grant loan to 6000 farmers
Daily Trust
The Africa Foundation For Agricultural Development (AFADEV) says it is partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to give loans to 6,000 farmers in Edo to boost food production. Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed, the Edo Coordinator for AFADEV made the …
