Foundation seeks more welfare scheme for widows

Children have been advised to listen more to their parents and be responsible not to be liability to the society in the New Year.

This charge was given by the executive coordinator of Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation (AAAF), Mrs. Foluke Ademokun, while addressing over 500 children and widows at a two-day annual party organized by the foundation in Lagos.

Ademokun maintained that the solution to a crime-free society is empowering the youths as the nation’s future and instituting a welfare structure for the indigent citizens, especially widows, to be able to cater for their families.

This, she said, has been one of the foundation’s goals, focusing on assisting widows with counseling, education, skills acquisition programme and grants regularly to improve their quality of lives. Foodstuff and educational materials were also given to beneficiaries at the event.

Mrs. Olayinka Afolabi, wife of one of sons of the late Alhaja Ayisat Afolabi, an industrialist and philanthropist that the foundation is named after, appreciated Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Group Executive Vice Chairman of Sifax Group for sponsoring the event. Ademokun added that AAAF focuses on education and scholarship programmes, health, empowerment and community development.

