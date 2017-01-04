Four Chinese Club Vying To Sign John Obi Mikel

Chelsea stalwart John Obi Mikel is closing in on a move to Chinese club Tianjin Teda, reports TMW.

The Nigerian is set to end his lengthy association with Chelsea by joining Tianjin Teda, who have offered him a three-year deal worth between £6.8m and £7.7m a season.

Mikel had previously been linked with a move to Valencia, whose sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch met the midfielder for talks in December.

Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, Guangzhou Evergrande, Hebei China Fortune and Beijing Guoan have all been in contact with Mikel who is out of contract in the summer

Mikel has fallen out of favour at Chelsea following the arrival of Antonio Conte and is yet to make a single appearance for the Blues this season.

The Nigeria international is yet to be named in a matchday squad by the former Juventus boss and has been linked with a number of transfers.

