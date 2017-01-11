Pages Navigation Menu

Four dead in herdsmen/farmers’ clash in Niger – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Four dead in herdsmen/farmers' clash in Niger
Four people died and others were injured in a clash between farmers and herdsmen in Sabon Daga, Bosso local government of Niger State. The clash, which started yesterday morning, was said to have lasted several hours. A few days earlier, cattle

