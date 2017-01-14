Pages Navigation Menu

Four Major UK Hospitals Targeted In Malware Attack

Posted on Jan 14, 2017

Four different UK hospitals have been hit by a large-scale malware attack. Several thousands of files across these London hospitals are threatened by this malicious software. Barts, the largest NHS trust in England, is working on addressing the situation. Interestingly enough, it does not appear ransomware is used for this attack Moreover, there is no … Continue reading Four Major UK Hospitals Targeted In Malware Attack

