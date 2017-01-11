Condolences pour in for Ntuzuma crash pupils – Independent Online
Condolences pour in for Ntuzuma crash pupils
Durban – Condolences have poured in from all quarters for the victims and families of a crash in Durban on Wednesday that claimed the lives of four school children and left 18 others injured. The three boys and a girl were killed when the minibus taxi …
