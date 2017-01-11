Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Condolences pour in for Ntuzuma crash pupils – Independent Online

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Condolences pour in for Ntuzuma crash pupils
Independent Online
Durban – Condolences have poured in from all quarters for the victims and families of a crash in Durban on Wednesday that claimed the lives of four school children and left 18 others injured. The three boys and a girl were killed when the minibus taxi
Impromptu prayer service held at scene of crash that killed 4 school childrenTimes LIVE
Children killed in KZN bus, taxi crasheNCA
Police investigate after 4 KZN pupils killed in taxi, bus crashEyewitness News
Citizen –Zimbabwe Star –Daily dispatch –South Coast Sun
all 21 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.