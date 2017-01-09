Four South African Stocks You Need To Invest In This Year

Is this the year you have chosen to grow up? Me too.

Maybe then one of the items on your ‘New Year’s Resolution List of Growing Up’ includes finding your way around investments and such things, because you know, the future.

Well luckily we have just the insight you need.

Business Insider asked investment advisor Alwyn van der Merwe for his advice regarding where and what to put our money into this year, and he came up with four stocks that outperformed the market comfortably at the end of last year.

Using a methodology that differs from many companies’ normal stock-picking criteria, Van der Merwe elaborates:

Over the years we’ve learnt that the one-year investment outcome of a limited list of shares can be very random, and I therefore pick shares using a combination of both valuation criteria and so-called momentum criteria – price momentum and earnings revision.

Ready for them? Here we go:

Remgro

The Stellenbosch-based investment group gives investors exposure to listed assets such as Mediclinic and the First Rand Group, but also to a number of quality unlisted shares, which currently comprise around 22% of the net asset value (NAV) of the group. Historically, Remgro shares have tended to trade at an average discount to their NAV of 15%, and the current 18.25% discount to NAV is attractive compared to its own history. Looking at the performance of the underlying shares, the Mediclinic share price had a torrid time over the past year as a result of one-off events, such as the Al Noor Hospitals Group transaction amounting to R788 million. Buying Remgro shares today will therefore provide investors with exposure to Mediclinic at a markedly reduced price, a quality unlisted portfolio, and a premium bank First Rand – at an attractive discount, van der Merwe said.

Metair Investments

The analyst noted that this share was down-rated significantly over the past two or three years, mainly as a result of a one-off retooling of Metair’s South African manufacturing facility and struggling European operations largely on the back of deteriorating political relations between Turkey and Russia. With these issues now in the past, ‘normal’ business conditions will restore Metair’s margins. As a result the share should re-rate on the back of better expected performance that the market hasn’t yet discounted, van der Merwe said. “Based on our research, we’ve estimated earnings per share of R1.50 for the 2016 financial year. For 2017, we forecast earnings per share of R2.44, which translates to growth of 62%. This puts the share on an 8 times forward earnings multiple, which is very cheap. If Metair’s operational results do turn around as expected, this share will certainly reward investors.”

Hudaco Industries

The analyst pointed out that this business has been under pressure for a number of years, resulting from the slump in industrial production and in the mining industry since 2008. “Despite tough business conditions, Hudaco has remained a well-managed company,” van der Merwe said. “The group has diversified its product range, making it less reliant on specific industries. Should we experience even a minimal recovery in the mining sector and industrial activity in South Africa, this share’s performance is likely to beat market expectations.” Hudaco is now trading at a forward earnings multiple of 8.7 times, which is a steep discount to the rest of the market. It is an unloved share in terms of its rating, which normally creates great opportunities for patient investors, van der Merwe said.

Barclays Africa Group (formerly ABSA Group)

Like other banks, Barclays/ABSA was under severe pressure until mid-2016 as a result of tough economic conditions. “The market was also generally disappointed with management as the bank has lost prominent senior managers in recent years. The UK influence in the top structures was also concerning,” van der Merwe said. The reduction of the Barclays shareholding in ABSA, and the resultant increase in local leadership, should lead to a narrowing of the discount at which the company is currently trading relative to other banks, the analyst added. “I believe Barclays/ABSA has managed the group’s bad debts reasonably well, for which it hasn’t received much credit. The share is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 8.3 times, which is a massive discount to the rest of the market. If the South African economy remains on its current modest recovery path, then this share is simply too cheap and should re-rate,” he said.

[source:businesstech]

