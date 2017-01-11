Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fox Network Renews Empire For Season 4!

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Buckle up folks, the Lyons are not going anywhere anytime soon! Fox network announced on Wednesday that the hit TV series, Empire has been renewed for a fourth season following the end of season 3 in December 2016. Empire has proven to be a smash hit with all three seasons enjoying massive following. The fourth …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Fox Network Renews Empire For Season 4! appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.