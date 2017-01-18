Foxconn may build a new facility in China specifically for Apple prototyping
Foxconn is reportedly looking into building a new plant in Shenzhen, China. What for? Apparently, it will be built specifically for creating prototypes for Apple hardware products.
The post Foxconn may build a new facility in China specifically for Apple prototyping appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG