Foxes spirit delights Ndidi – The Eagle Online

Foxes spirit delights Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi said he was impressed by the spirit the Leicester side showed during Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup win at Everton. The Nigerian joined the club last Tuesday for a reported £17 from Belgian outfit Genk and was handed a surprise debut in the …
