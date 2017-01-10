Pages Navigation Menu

Foxes spirit delights Ndidi – The Eagle Online

Jan 10, 2017


Foxes spirit delights Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi said he was impressed by the spirit the Leicester side showed during Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup win at Everton. The Nigerian joined the club last Tuesday for a reported £17 from Belgian outfit Genk and was handed a surprise debut in the …

