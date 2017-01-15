France can assist Africa overcome its challenges, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has observed that Africa’s partnership with France has yielded fruits in so many positive ways, but noted that France can do more to help the continent overcome its challenges.

In a statement issued at the 27th Africa-France Summit for Partnership, Peace and Emergency, taking place in Bamako, Mali, President Buhari said France has been playing important roles in the areas of development, as well as, peace and security on the African continent.

“While so many gains have been made,” Buhari added, “challenges, such as, terrorism, maritime insecurity, trafficking in persons, trafficking in weapons, drugs, cyber insecurity, illicit financial flows, and infrastructural deficit continue to militate against Africa’s comprehensive infrastructural and economic development, thereby hindering its emergence as an important player in global affairs.”

Signed by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday, the statement further called for a strengthening of African Defence mechanisms, such that the continent will be able to transform decisions arising from the Partnership into concrete action plans that will help Africa confront and overcome its challenges.

“In particular, our cooperation should strengthen our Defence in the context of African Peace and Security Architecture, as well as, in the areas of intelligence sharing, capacity building and acquisition of military hardware needed to confront the security challenges of the African continent.”

The President also called for intensification of efforts that will stimulate the African economy, address social imbalance and steer its youths away from high risk and unproductive ventures.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

