France To Partner Nigeria On Artist Development

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Denys Gauer, France Ambassador  to Nigeria said on Tuesday , that France would partner with Nigeria to boost the work of art by providing the platform for young Nigeria artist at the international market. Gauer said this at the fourth edition of the `Art of Friendship Exhibition’ organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture, …

