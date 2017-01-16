Frans Steyn Sees Red For A High Tackle This Weekend [Video]

If you’re reading this I’m guessing you survived Friday the 13th largely unscathed, although the same can’t be said for Leinster and Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton.

He was on the receiving end of a high tackle from former Bok Frans Steyn, playing for the Jake White-coached outfit Montpellier, with Steyn sent off for the indiscretion.

First up let’s take a look at the incident:

Sexton himself actually stuck up for Steyn. This from Sport24:

“I know Frans well and he’s a good guy,” Sexton was quoted as saying… “It looked as though I was ducking down into it a little bit, so it could have been accidental. “But with these new laws you can’t afford to be reckless. It was probably a yellow card before, but now it’s a red. “I felt for him because he’s not a dirty player.”

By the letter of the law it is a sending off, but I’m sure I’m not alone in feeling that red cards have become too prevalent over the past 18 months or so.

Then again players only have a relatively short window to cash in on their skills before hanging up their boots, so reducing the number of potentially dangerous tackles is protecting their interests in the long run.

The red card left Montpellier in a bit of a mess, with Leinster running riot on their way to a 57-3 victory.

We still dig you Frans, and I’m pretty sure the next Bok coach (whenever that happens) could find a backline spot with your name on it if you decide to return home.

