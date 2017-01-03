Free Agent Ryan Babel Joins Besiktas

Turkish side Besiktas have confirmed the signing of former Liverpool midfielder Ryan Babel on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old had been a free agent after leaving Deportivo on December 31.

Babel was a free agent after a short spell at Deportivo de La Coruna in Spain, as he got four goals in 11 La Liga games.

Babel’s move to Besiktas sees him go back to Turkey, having previously played for Kasimpasa between 2013 to 2015 in the Super Lig.

The player with 43 caps for Holland scored 14 goals in all competitions for Kasimpasa.

Babel spent four years at Liverpool between 2007 and 2011 and scored 12 goals in 91 Premier League games.

The post Free Agent Ryan Babel Joins Besiktas appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

