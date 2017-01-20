Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Free press under siege in Nigeria: An Open Letter to President Buhari

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

Dear President Muhammadu Buhari, We are writing to express our deep concern over what appears to be an increase in harassment by security services of journalists going about their work. Mr Dapo Olunroyomi, journalist and Publisher of Premium Times was arrested and detained for hours yesterday following a raid on his office by plain-clothes security personnel. Just last week, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, was detained on a spurious allegation shortly after he arrived in Nigeria from the United States.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.