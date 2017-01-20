Free press under siege in Nigeria: An Open Letter to President Buhari

Dear President Muhammadu Buhari, We are writing to express our deep concern over what appears to be an increase in harassment by security services of journalists going about their work. Mr Dapo Olunroyomi, journalist and Publisher of Premium Times was arrested and detained for hours yesterday following a raid on his office by plain-clothes security personnel. Just last week, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, was detained on a spurious allegation shortly after he arrived in Nigeria from the United States.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

