Freedom Foundation Premieres Inspiring Rehabilitation Stories in ‘My Lagos Diaries’ Series | Saturday, January 21st
Freedom Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit organization of the House of Freedom, will on the 21st of January publicly premiere a documentary series ‘My Lagos Diaries’, at the FilmHouse IMAX Cinema, Lekki, Lagos. According to Tony Rapu, Senior Pastor at This Present House, ‘My Lagos Diaries’ is a first-hand experience of challenges people face trying […]
