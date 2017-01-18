Freedom Foundation Premieres Inspiring Rehabilitation Stories in ‘My Lagos Diaries’ Series | Saturday, January 21st

Freedom Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit organization of the House of Freedom, will on the 21st of January publicly premiere a documentary series ‘My Lagos Diaries’, at the FilmHouse IMAX Cinema, Lekki, Lagos. According to Tony Rapu, Senior Pastor at This Present House, ‘My Lagos Diaries’ is a first-hand experience of challenges people face trying […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

