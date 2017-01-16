Freedom Foundation presents Reflections – A Photography Exhibition designed to raise awareness for the Underprivileged
Caught in the Act! Banky W Loses Fortune to Become a Cart Pusher. Yes, that is indeed Mr. Capable though it isn’t real. But it could have been. Freedom Foundation presents REFLECTIONS, a thought provoking photography exhibition by Kelechi Amadi-obi revealing renowned celebrities in ‘what if’ circumstances, had they not had the gift of opportunity or support. REFLECTIONS is part of the ongoing #MYFREEDOM STORY campaign designed to bring more awareness […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG