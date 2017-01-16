Freedom Foundation presents Reflections – A Photography Exhibition designed to raise awareness for the Underprivileged

Caught in the Act! Banky W Loses Fortune to Become a Cart Pusher. Yes, that is indeed Mr. Capable though it isn’t real. But it could have been. Freedom Foundation presents REFLECTIONS, a thought provoking photography exhibition by Kelechi Amadi-obi revealing renowned celebrities in ‘what if’ circumstances, had they not had the gift of opportunity or support. REFLECTIONS is part of the ongoing #MYFREEDOM STORY campaign designed to bring more awareness […]

