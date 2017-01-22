Freeze says Apostle Suleiman should apologise for his Kill Fulani herdsmen statement

Controversial OAP Freeze has reacted to Apostle Suleiman’s video where he said he has instructed his security men to kill any Fulani herdsman they see around him or his church premises.

Suleiman had made that statement after someone warned him an attack was being planned against him.

However, Freeze says he expects Apostle Suleiman to apologise for the hateful and insinuating statement. Read his argument below and let’s know if you agree with Freeze.



Happy Sunday dearies. Hope y’all are back from church or ready to go? Which one?

Freeze wrote on his page:

If we cut their heads, what makes us different from the Boko Haram and ISIS terrorists we are complaining about? We should be ‘Christ like’ as Christians.

—–

I respect Apostle Suleiman a lot for his giving spirit, and expect him to apologise for this hateful and insinuating statement. It’s human to err and what’s happening in Southern Kaduna is sad and infuriating!

—–

IN ALL FAIRNESS, CHRISTIANS HAVE A RIGHT TO BE ANGRY!

—–

However, instead of fueling the hate, let’s neutralise it with love.

Remember, when fighting a fire, the fire service usually uses water. FRZ

—–

Matthew Chapter 26 verse

50: Jesus replied, “Do what you came for, friend.”

Then the men stepped forward, seized Jesus and arrested him.

51: With that, one of Jesus’ companions reached for his sword, drew it out and struck the servant of the high priest, cutting off his ear.

52: “Put your sword back in its place,” Jesus said to him, “for all who draw the sword will die by the sword.

Personally, I agree with Freeze. We cringe everyday at the horrors perpetuated by these Boko haram/ISIS terrorists. We can’t and shouldn’t become like them.

What do you think?