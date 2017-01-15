Pages Navigation Menu

French, African leaders pledge to join forces against terrorism January 14, 2017 11:03 pm by Yusuf Zango

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in World

French President Francois Hollande and African leaders on Saturday pledged to join forces against terrorism at a Franco-African summit in the Malian capital Bamako. Hollande announced joint action against trafficking in migrants, other people and drugs in order to prevent such networks from financing terrorism. Hollande hailed Mali as an “example” that had shown the…

