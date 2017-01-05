French Club Nice Rules Out Bid For Memphis Depay

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere has confirmed that the Ligue 1 leaders will not bid for Man Utd midfielder Memphis Depay despite initial interest.

“We looked at him, like a lot of clubs have, but it is extremely complicated… It is a situation which is out of our financial reach,” he told French radio station RMC.

“You have a club that bought him for a certain amount, that wants to sell him. When we looked at Depay, it was in another way, which is not possible today.

“He was bought very expensively by Manchester United, they want to possibly sell him and we cannot compete in this sort of situation.”

Depay, who was signed from PSV Eindhoven for £25m by his compatriot and former United boss Louis van Gaal in June 2015, has not featured in the Premier League since October 29.

