French Farmer Faces Maximum 5-Year Prison Sentence for Helping Migrants Cross the Border
A French olive and poultry farmer, Cédric Herrou is facing a maximum 5-year prison sentence and a 30,000Euro ($31,500) fine, after he was accused of illegally helping people (primarily from sub-Saharan Africa), cross the border from Italy, and giving them shelter. Earlier this year, French prosecutors at a criminal tribunal in Nice charged Herrou with illegally aiding […]
