Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

French Farmer Faces Maximum 5-Year Prison Sentence for Helping Migrants Cross the Border

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A French olive and poultry farmer, Cédric Herrou is facing a maximum 5-year prison sentence and a 30,000Euro ($31,500) fine, after he was accused of illegally helping people (primarily from sub-Saharan Africa), cross the border from Italy, and giving them shelter. Earlier this year, French prosecutors at a criminal tribunal in Nice charged Herrou with illegally aiding […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.