Fresh crisis looms as FG sacks striking doctors

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has asked Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Hospitals to replace resident doctors who are currently on a warning strike. This development is coming barely 24 hours after the commencement of one week warning strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors. The government’s directive to sack the striking […]

