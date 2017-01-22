Fresh Kaduna killing: One dead, five injured

The Police in Kaduna on Sunday confirmed that unknown gunmen attacked Zankan village, a Fulani settlement in Kaura Local Government of the state.

Spokesman of the command, ASP Aliyu Usman, told newsmen in Kaduna that the incident occurred at about 8.30 p.m. on Saturday.

He said that one person was killed and five others injured in the attack.

“The dead and the injured persons have been taken to the nearest medical centre in Ganawuri town, Plateau State,” Usman said.

He, however, said that investigation into the incident had commenced.

“We are trailing the suspects behind the attack, but so far, no arrest has been made.

“We are, however, optimistic that the additional police operatives deployed in the area will fish out the culprits very soon,” he said.

The spokesman reiterated the commitment of the command to secure citizens and property in the state, saying “we will not allow lawlessness to thrive.”

He appealed to the public to always assist security agencies in the state with useful information to enable them to take proactive measures.

The post Fresh Kaduna killing: One dead, five injured appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

