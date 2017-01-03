Fresh Trouble as EFCC Uncovers New Evidence Against Patience Jonathan’s Cousin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has uncovered fresh evidence against one Esther Oba, an alleged front and cousin of Dame Patience Jonathan, the wife of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to Punch reports, Oba, whom the EFCC has put on its watch list, according to PUNCH allegedly possessed two valid Nigerian passports which bear two different signatures. She was identified as one of the owners of N9bn amounts bearing the signatures of Patience Jonathan

A source in the EFCC told PUNCH that, “After we froze Patience Jonathan’s accounts a few months ago, we continued to investigate the former First Lady. We then stumbled on some accounts, which did not bear her name but had her signature.

“Oba used two different passports in operating some of the accounts. The two passports are valid but carry different signatures. We immediately wrote a letter to the Nigeria Immigration Service to seek clarification.

“Immigration confirmed that the two passports are indeed valid. They bear the same name, picture and details but different signatures. So, they have also launched an investigation into the matter. Obviously this is a case of fraud.”

PUNCH, however was unable to locate Oba for confirmation.