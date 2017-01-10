Friends watch and take photos as teenager dies while doing the #deadpose challenge

A 19 year old teenager due to study medicine collapsed and died in Pretoria while her friends looked on and cheered thinking she was doing the viral #DeadPose challenge, Live Monitor reports.

Not file photo

Tshidi Ngwenya, who had earlier posted a series of pictures performing the challenge, had decided to step it up a notch and perform a daring pose while her friends cheered and took pictures. The maneuver did not go as planned at she fell to the ground and collapsed. Her friends did not pick up that she was in distress and continued to cheer and take pictures.



After a few minutes of cheering and taking pictures, the friends realised their dead poser was not moving and checked on her and noticed she had choked after swallowing her tongue.

Friends tried desperately to revive her as they waited for paramedics to arrive. Upon arrival of an ambulance, she was pronounced dead.

The girl’s parents said she had a history of seizures and might have suffered one while performing the #deadpose.

An Ambulance spokesman said: “Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the ambulance crew, nothing could be done to save her. If her friends had noticed early, she would be alive now”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

