FrieslandCampina WAMCO Contains Factory Fire Outbreak

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc has announced that it witnessed a fire outbreak in the condensed factory at its premises in Ogba Industrial Estate, Ikeja, Lagos State.

According to the company’s statement, the fire was promptly put under control by the Lagos State Fire Service supported by FrieslandCampina WAMCO Safety team and corporate neighbours.

FrieslandCampina WAMCO also reported that there were casualties recorded in the process as immediate action was taken to safeguard the lives of employees on duty by evacuating them. Only the conveyor area of the condensed factory was affected through a mass conveyor carrying empty cans to the filling room.

Corporate Affairs Director, Mrs. Ore Famurewa explained in a statement on Friday that fire outbreak which occurred at around 1:10pm was contained by 1:55pm.

The fire was caused by electrical malfunction in the conveyor section. We commend our employees for showing high commitment and safety leadership in organising themselves during the fire. In all this, FrieslandCampina WAMCO operations were not disrupted by the incident. As always, we ensure the safety and security of our employees as high priority.

“We appreciate the Lagos State Fire Service, FCWAMCO Safety Team, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria fire team and nearby corporate organisations like Guinness Nigeria for their rapid response to curtail the fire outbreak. We thank all our stakeholders for their show of concern,” Famurewa said.

The company said as the leading producer of dairy products in Nigeria, it is strongly poised to satisfy its teeming consumers. As a good corporate citizen, the company assures its stakeholders that it shall continue to manufacture at the highest standards to nourish Nigerians with quality dairy nutrition.

