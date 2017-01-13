Froch Wants DeGale To Excite The Crowd

Carl Froch will like British boxer James DeGale to put up an exciting performance against Badou Jack, to setup more huge bouts in Britain.

The IBF super-middleweight champion will unify his title against Jack’s WBC belt, with future fights looming against Callum Smith and George Groves.

“Jack won’t be able to nail him early on, he won’t land a punch because DeGale is such a skilful, talented kid,” Froch told Sky Sports.

“Late on, I want to see that continue with high work-rate. DeGale can land more precise shots because he’s skilful.

“Force the pace, put him on his back foot, hit him to the body and head, land a couple of combinations then go back for a second attack rather than thinking ‘I’ve nicked the round so I’ll coast’.

“I want to see him force the issue and excite the crowd. They want to see some action, and believe that DeGale can come back here and give Callum Smith a good fight, then take on George Groves in a rematch and beat him.

“By coasting a decision in the last six rounds, you don’t [excite the fans] or sell me your story.”

