From Friday, Trump should stop opening his mouth too wide on Putin’s Russia–CIA Director

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Outgoing CIA Director John Brennan on Sunday issued a stern parting rebuke to Republican Donald Trump days before he assumes the U.S. presidency, advising him not to absolve Russia for its recent actions and warning him to watch what he says.

