Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

From molecular scanners to mech racing, CES 2017 brought science fiction to life

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Opinion, Technology | 0 comments

CES 2017 stood out as one of the more revolutionary shows in recent memory. What does this say about the future of the tech industry? Are we headed for a new period of rapid innovation? It appears so.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post From molecular scanners to mech racing, CES 2017 brought science fiction to life appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.