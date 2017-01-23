From N40,000 to a Multimillion Dollar Business! Abasiama Idaresit is Transforming the Digital Marketing Space in Africa #BellaNaijaMCM
In 2008, Abasiama ‘Abas’ Idaresit, after completing his degree in Information Systems & Management at the London School of Economics, moved back to Nigeria with one goal in mind – how technology can impact small businesses. The focus was the core of his dissertation – the impact of technology on small businesses. In 2010, Abas, who also […]
