Front-looking banks focus on the prospect of SMEs sector – FCMB’s Ogbonnaya

For many years, the SME subsector has been a challenging terrain for Nigerian banks due to the peculiarities of the nature and character of SME business. However in recent times, some banks have taken the bull by the horn, by devoting resources and efforts to support this business segment. Below, we present the experience the Group Heads in charge of SMEs in First City Monument Bank Plc and Heritage Bank Plc on the SME subsector.

George Ogbonnaya is the Group Head, Business Banking/SMEs Segment of First City Monument Bank (FCMB). In this interview he highlights the various factors militating against financing of SMEs and how FCMB is navigating these challenges to provide support for the sub-sector.

By Babajide Komolafe

IN recent times, your bank has been aggressively involved with SMEs. What would you consider the greatest prospect or opportunities for financing SMEs in the country?

SMEs are the bedrock of any country’s economic development and for a nation to attain sustained development, it must ensure that its SMEs thrive and excel. It is therefore not surprising that as a forward-looking bank, which for more than 30 years has supported the growth of Nigerians across business sectors, we are keen to support SMEs in Nigeria to achieve their full potential.

What would you consider as the biggest challenge for banks in terms of financing SMEs in the country?

I will broadly categorize the challenges with financing SMEs into three, namely: Market, Management and Capital. First and foremost, if there is a proven and sustainable Market for an SME’s products or services, then you are almost certain of at least top line revenues, the rest can be improved upon.

Secondly, better managed SMEs inspire confidence and trust. Thus, when an SME’s financial statement of affairs is in sync with its story, it is more likely to see its financier bending the rules to support it.

Unfortunately, this is proper management and is not common in the segment. Lack of transparency in book keeping often creates a character and prescription risk for most SMEs. The final challenge is Capital, as this is the life line of most businesses and the very reason for looking for finance in the first instance.

I know most people were probably expecting to see “Collateral” on my list, which is the most common reason why many SMEs do not qualify for a loan. The dilemma is that you need capital to acquire collateral. In the course of running a business, you will necessarily acquire some kind of asset and if you manage your business properly, you will often find ways that allow you leverage that asset to release cash to other areas of operations.

The most realistic approach is often to start small and gradually build your business to a point where you can leverage either your balance sheet or an acceptable tangible asset which you have acquired along the way.

Do you believe SMEs recognize and address these challenges you have highlighted?

Not really and I think the mindset needs to change. SMEs need to stop pointing fingers at others and re-examine themselves on how well positioned they are to take advantage of the opportunities that exist. It is also important to plan early – for most SMEs, the search for financing is always an emergency, which means they are often unable to access a wide range of financing options.

There are huge intervention funds from both government and multi-national agencies that are set up tosupport SMEs. Some are focused on helping with affordability, which is essentially reducing the cost of borrowing, while others are focused on accessibility, which is helping to mitigate those risks that make SMEs ineligible for credit, acceptance tests or requirements. Unfortunately most SMEs don’t even know the difference and adopt the same strategy for both. This approach will hardly work.

How is your bank helping SMEs address these identified challenges?

Over the years, we have had various training sessions for SMEs, specially designed to help them build capacity. More importantly, we now have dedicated Loan Officers in some branches who are trained and equipped to provide SMEs with the best, relevant and most effective advice and support.

Partnering agencies

This probably explains why we are among the top participating banks in the disbursement of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSME) Development Fund.

In the last 18 months alone, we have disbursed more than N3billion to small businesses across Nigeria. In addition, we recently won the bid as a participating bank in the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund. We equally have partnering agencies in specific sectors such as Healthcare, Education, Agriculture and Export-related businesses.

The post Front-looking banks focus on the prospect of SMEs sector – FCMB’s Ogbonnaya appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

