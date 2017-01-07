FRSC Boss Approves The Redeployment Of Senior Officers

Following the recent promotion of senior officers and other intermediate officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi has approved the redeployment of some of the newly promoted senior officers in the capacity of Deputy Corps Marshal, Assistant Corps Marshals and Corps Commanders, who are all expected to report to their new Commands on Wednesday January 18, 2017. According to the Head Media Relations and Strategy of the Corps, Bisi Kazeem, the newly promoted Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) Dauda Biu who was formerly the Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Finance and Accounts at the National Headquarters of the Corps, still remains the Head of the Department. He however stated that the designations of some of the other senior officers have been changed to suit their new ranks.

