FRSC boss commends personnel, motorists on Yuletide patrol

By Theodore Opara

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has commended the FRSC work force for their level of commitment and motorists for complying with traffic rules and regulations in the 9 days’ nationwide patrol exercise along designated routes of the nation’s highways.

According to Bisi Kazeem, Head, Media Relations and Strategy, FRSC in a press release, this is coming on the heels of the Corps’ assessment of traffic situation and conduct of road users during the nationwide exercise which commenced on 19th December 2016, along 20 designated corridors of the highways, which has witnessed minimal level of road traffic crashes.

Kazeem disclosed that as at 27th, December, 2016, a total number of 289 road traffic crashes has been recorded involving 2185 number of people with 1000 people injured, 998 people rescued alive and 187 people killed. In the same vein, 9619 offenders were arrested for 10970 offences with 1426 offenders arraigned in mobile courts, 1292 convicted, 5 imprisoned and 129 of them discharged.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Oyeyemi opined that the massive deployment of personnel has produced positive outcomes from the Lagos-Ibadan corridor to 9th Mile in Enugu, Onitsha head bridge and Sagamu construction areas, Ondo round about, Ore, Asaba among other corridors.

Deriving from this development, Oyeyemi urges the Corps’ personnel to remain steadfast in their commitment during the new year exercise while motorists are enjoined to ensure sustained compliance with traffic rules and regulations, proper planning and management of trips through maintenance of their vehicles during the last phase of the patrol exercise.

To further achieve safe road use during the period, the Corps has scaled up its strategies for effective patrolling of the highways as motorists and other categories of road users are warned to desist from all road vices such as overloading, speed limit violation, non-use of seat belt, route violation (driving against traffic), making/receiving calls while driving and night trips.

