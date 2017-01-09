FRSC Insists Fire Extinguishers, Caution Signs Remain Bookable Offences

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has insisted that fire extinguisher (FEV), Light Sign Violation (LSV) and Caution Sign (VSC) remain a bookable offence.

In a bid to clearify earlier directive given to by the FRSC against those items, the Head, Media Relations and Strategy, FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement sent to LEADERSHIP, noted that the suspension was temporarily done in the light of the observations by the operations department of the FRSC National Headquarters to the effect that these offences were secondary offences which should not take precedence over the primary offences especially during the operations zero when the operational focus was on ensuring free flow of traffic and avoidance of anything that could undermine it.

Consequently, it must be further stated that the directive was in no way meant to permanently stop the FRSC patrol teams from enforcing laws on non possession of fire extinguishers, Light and Caution signs on motorists that violate them as provided for in the FRSC Booking Sheet.

Kazeem noted that in the circular issued yesterday by the FRSC to further clarify the Corps’ stand on the directives, the Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Operations, Ojeme Ewhrudjakpor stated that the suspension of booking of fire extinguisher (FEV), Light Sign Violation (LSV) and Caution Sign (VSC) was for one month of operation Zero (16 December 2016 to 16 January 2017), when the focus was on free flow of traffic.

“The suspension was therefore part of the activities and directives to Commands of the FRSC to ensure non-impediment to the free flow of traffic with the anticipated high vehicular movements.

“For the avoidance of doubt, these offences are secondary offences that would be booked alongside primary infractions,” the circular stated.

Deputy Corps Marshal Ojeme further stated that the suspension of the booking of the offences will be lifted at the termination of the ongoing operation zero on 15 January 2017 as directed by the Corps Marshal who is the Grand Commander of the operation.

It would be recalled that Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi had earlier given clarification on the directives when he urged Nigerians not to misinterpret the content of the earlier circular that was leaked to the press a few days ago and widely circulated on social media.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

